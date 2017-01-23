IMPD officer hurt after early morning crash on east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – An Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer is hurt after an early morning crash Monday.

IMPD said it happened at the end of an unsuccessful chase around 1:30 a.m. near East Washington Street and Arlington Avenue.

Police said it started when an officer ran the plates on a motorcycle and learned it was stolen. Officers said they tried to stop the motorcycle and ended up chasing it.

During the chase, police said the officer lost control of her car and crashed into a light police. Medics took her to Methodist Hospital.

An officer at the scene told 24-Hour News 8 the injured officer was “sore but OK.” The department has not released an official update on her condition.

Other officers continued the pursuit, but the motorcycle got away.

“It ended up downtown, where a sergeant that was monitoring the pursuit took it to be too dangerous, and the pursuit was terminated at the time,” IMPD’s Captain Michael Elder said.

Authorities said the motorcycle was a green Honda with a plate number “M521TS.”

This is a developing story. Check back at WISHTV.com or WISH-TV for updates.

