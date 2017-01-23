Veterans march downtown Indy for lawmakers’ attention on issues

INDIANAPOLIS(WISH)– Local veterans marched through downtown Indianapolis Monday in efforts to get lawmakers’ attention on veterans issues.

The group of vets said they want veteran treatment courts, increased funding to veteran service organizations and more support for homeless veterans.

The march began at Military Park and ended at the Statehouse this morning. Governor Eric Holcomb was there to greet the veterans.

“Anytime that we have in our leadership, especially at the top of it who has served or is currently serving in the military, does us a wonderful opportunity because it gives us a chance to, for them to understand what we’re going through, why we served,” said Russell Pryor, a Gulf War veteran.

A vet himself, Holcomb said one of his top priorities for this session is to make military pensions exempt from the state income tax.

