Indiana daycare provider enters pleas in child’s death

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana woman has entered guilty pleas related to the death of a 1-year-old child who suffocated in a broken crib at the unlicensed daycare she operated out of her home.

Debra Keyes of Lafayette pleaded Monday to reckless supervision by a child care provider and operating a child care home without a license. She faces between 6 months and 2½ years behind bars. Sentencing is scheduled for March 22.

The child was found unresponsive April 25 at her home and pronounced dead at a hospital.

Authorities say the cause of death was mechanical asphyxia, defined as an external object that blocks airflow. Keyes told investigators a crib used for the child’s nap was broken.

Police say they found 12 other children present at her home without additional adult supervision.

