INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We now know who will perform in the Snake Pit at this year’s Indy 500.

Indianapolis Motor Speedway says producer and DJ Zedd and EDM artist Marshmello will headline the race-day concert. WWE star Ric Flair will emcee the events.

The 101st Indy 500 is set for May 28.

Keith urban will headline the Legends Day concert on Saturday.

