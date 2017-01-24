Lieutenant Gov. Suzanne Crouch speaks at public forum about IN drug epidemic

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indiana Rural Health Association hosted a public policy forum at the Hyatt Regency downtown Tuesday morning.

Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch spoke at the forum.

“What we all share is a concern and resolve to attack the drug epidemic that is destroying families in communities across Indiana,” Crouch said. “One of the things we are all cognizant of is that in rural areas is the resources aren’t as great.”

Crouch said she plans to take what she learned Tuesday back to Governor Holcomb, so they can look at ways to attach the problem.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...