INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A few Hoosiers can’t wait the night to get their hands on some chicken.

Joella’s Hot Chicken will have their grand opening Thursday by handing out 52 meal vouchers to the first 100 adults in line.

They are also holding contest for those standing in line to receive “free hot chicken for a year.”

The restaurant is located at 4715 East 96th Street.

