(WIAT) — Car Seat Cuties have released the Car Seat Occupied Cover, which is a new car accessory to prevent hot car deaths. The cover reminds parents to check before they leave the car.

Last year, nearly 40 children died from heatstroke deaths after being left in hot cars.

