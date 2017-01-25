Texas mother finds son’s body after hit-and-run

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — Authorities are trying to find out who hit and killed a 19-year-old bicyclist in Georgetown between Monday night and early Tuesday morning.

Georgetown police say Thomas “Tommy” Ketterhagen was last seen riding his bicycle in east Georgetown around 5 p.m. Monday. When he didn’t return home that evening, his family reported him missing. On Tuesday morning, his mother found his body in the 2300 block of Patriot Way.

“To see his body there on the grass and see his bike just crashed to smithereens, it was awful. But I was thankful I got there first, that I was able to hold him, talk to him and just be with him,” said the victim’s mother Luz Ketterhagen.

Investigators believe Ketterhagen was struck by a vehicle that might be blue; however, they say very little additional evidence was left at the scene. Police believe Ketterhagen was hit sometime between 5 p.m. Monday and 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.

According to Ketterhagen’s Facebook page, he is an avid cyclist. “I’ve seen that kid avoid impossible situations,” his father, Thomas Ketterhagen, said. “There’s no solace or no way for the grief to go away but we do need information. If anyone knows anything that might lead to the conclusion of the investigation, please come forth,” said Thomas Ketterhagen.

His mother added, “We hope that this will make us all concerned about how we drive and about sharing the road with other cyclists.”

If you have any information on the crash, please Detective Kirby Shoemake at 512-930-8491 or kirby.shoemake@georgetown.org.

