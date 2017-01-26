2 suspects rob Toppers Pizza near IUPUI campus

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is looking for two robbery suspects.

IMPD was sent to the Toppers Pizza located at 910 West 10th Street near the IUPUI campus Thursday morning around 4:14 a.m., after reports of a robbery in progress. When officers arrived, they were informed by the manager that the two suspects fled the scene and ran eastbound from the north side of the business.

The delivery driver, Joshua Milam, told police he had just returned from his last delivery when he walked in through the door of Toppers Pizza and saw two black males holding tire irons. He said they grabbed the door before it could close and ran inside the business.

Milam said one of the suspects stayed by the door they came in, while the other went into the office and grabbed the cash drawer and took an unknown amount of money.

Police said Milam attempted to leave the business before the suspect could leave, but he was grabbed by one of the suspects and struck once in the head with a tire iron.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...