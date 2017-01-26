Delaware County approves $16K for dog to help kids in court

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Delaware County officials have approved plans to acquire a service dog to aid young people in the juvenile court system.

The Star Press reports that Delaware County Council members questioned the $16,000 price tag, but ultimately voted 6-1 to approve the funding request. The proposal was submitted by Ashley Soldaat, director of the county’s Court Appointed Special Advocates program, which advocates for abused and neglected children, particularly those in the court system.

The Council was asked to approve the request and other CASA expenses, which would be paid for with grant revenue.

Soldaat will soon meet and train the dog from Support Dogs Inc. of St. Louis. It’ll accompany child victims and witnesses in interviews, trials and juvenile court proceedings.

Soldaat says dogs get children to open up and speak after trauma.

