Driver arrested in connection with Christmas Day double fatal

WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) — Police in Kosciusko County have arrested the driver of a vehicle involved in a crash on Dec. 25, 2016, that killed two people. Mickgomery Wade Hisey, 26, of Syracuse, was released Wednesday from a hospital where he had been since the crash and taken into custody.

According to police, it’s believed that around 6:15 p.m. on Christmas Day, Hisey was racing his car in the wrong lane near County Road 1200 North and Syracuse-Webster Road when he collided with another vehicle, killing Kimberly R. Conrad, 61, of Syracuse and her 32-year-old son Stephen T. Conrad II. Kimberly’s husband was driving the vehicle. Stephen T. Conrad, 67, was hospitalized with serious injuries.

Hisey’s passenger, Brody Jordan, 23, of Syracuse, was also injured in the crash.

Hisey is being held without bond in the Kosciusko County Jail on preliminary charges of two felony counts of operating a vehicle and causing death.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...