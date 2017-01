INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A central Indiana resident is heading to the Super Bowl for free thanks to the United Way and the Indianapolis Colts.

Conn Zickmund is the big winner, headed to Houston to watch the Falcons take on the Patriots.

Zickmund was chosen out of more than three thousand United Way donors. He made a donation through his job in central Indiana.

The official announcement was made Thursday morning at the Colts complex.

