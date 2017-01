MADISON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – At least two people were killed in a crash in Madison County Thursday afternoon.

According to the Madison County Sheriff, the fatal accident happened on State Road 32 between Lapel and Anderson near County Road 675 West around 3:15 p.m.

In addition to the at least two fatalities, one person was also very seriously injured.

Authorities are currently on scene investigating.

24-Hour News 8 has a crew headed to the scene.

Stay with WISH-TV for updates.

