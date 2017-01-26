Police: 2 injured following shooting at Greenwood motel

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — Police are investigating after a motel shooting in Greenwood that left two people injured.

It happened Thursday morning around 2:20 a.m. at an extended stay motel, formerly called Value Place, in the 1000 block of Greenwood Springs Drive.

After officers from the Greenwood Police Department responded to a call of disturbance with possible persons shot at the motel, they found a 40-year-old male victim in a second floor room with minor injuries treated at the scene. Police say the man was struck in the toe after a gun went off on the third floor, and the bullet came through the ceiling of his second floor room.

They found a second victim, a 21-year-old man, outside the motel with a gunshot wound in the leg. He was taken to Eskenazi Hospital to undergo surgery, and police say his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police are in the process of reviewing surveillance footage from the motel but say it appears both victims were in the second floor motel room when the first shot was fired, along with a 20-year-old male and two females. After the initial shot, all but the 40-year-old victim left the building. That’s when police say a second encounter occurred, and shots were fired, with one hitting the 21-year-old victim.

Police say at least one suspect left the area by car, and officers have recovered potential evidence that includes a handgun found in a trash can, a lock box, drug paraphernalia and cell phones.

This investigation, handled by the Greenwood Police Department with the cooperation of the Johnson County Prosecutor’s Office, is ongoing.

