Police in Greenwood investigating bank robbery

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) – Police in Greenwood are investigating a Thursday afternoon bank robbery.

According to the Greenwood Police Department, officers responded to a call of a robbery at the Indiana Credit Union in the 900 block of South State Road 135.

After arriving on scene, a bank teller told police that a white male entered the establishment and handed her a note demanding money.

Police said the teller complied with the demand, giving him an undetermined amount of money. The suspect then fled the scene on foot.

The suspect is described as being mid 20’s-30’s and between five feet nine inches and six feet tall.

At the time of the robbery, police said the suspect was wearing a blue jacket, orange hat and gloves.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.

