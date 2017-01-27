2 dead after shooting, SWAT standoff in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — Columbus police are investigating after two people were found dead Thursday night.

Officers were called to the 1500 block of Lafayette Avenue shortly before 9 p.m. after reports of gunshots.

A woman was found with multiple gunshot wounds, according to police. She was transported to an Indianapolis hospital and died of her injuries around midnight, officers on scene told 24-Hour News 8.

After a SWAT standoff that lasted several hours, a police robot was sent into the home and found a man dead around 2 a.m., officers said.

Authorities have not said how the man died or the relationship between the man and woman.

