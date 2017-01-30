GOP senators block effort to reverse Trump order

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Republicans have blocked a Democratic effort to overturn President Donald Trump’s executive order temporarily suspending all immigration for citizens of seven majority-Muslim countries.

Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York sought a vote Monday on legislation reversing the order. Republican Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas objected.

Republicans have expressed support for the vetting, but have questioned the rollout of the order. Chaos and confusion ensued in airports as officials initially barred permanent U.S. residents with “green cards” from re-entering the country, then said they would be allow to enter.

Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California called the order “unnecessary, unconstitutional and un-American.”

Late Saturday, a federal judge in New York issued an emergency order temporarily barring the U.S. from deporting people from the nations subject to Trump’s ban.

