Amtrak to take over train line between Indianapolis, Chicago

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) – Amtrak is expected to take over the Hoosier State train, which runs between Indianapolis and Chicago, on March 1.

The Lafayette Journal & Courier reports that the Indiana Department of Transportation announced on Monday its contract with Iowa Pacific Holdings would only remain in effect through February.

Iowa Pacific wrote on Facebook that it wasn’t able provide equipment and services under the terms of its existing contract. Transportation department spokesman Will Wingfield says Iowa Pacific’s monetary needs were beyond what the department had budgeted.

The contract was originally in effect through the end of June.

Amtrak spokesman Marc Magliari says the biggest change is that Amtrak’s equipment will run on the Hoosier State line, not Iowa Pacific’s.

Iowa Pacific Holdings has operated the Hoosier State train since July 2015.

