Two arrested following south side drug bust

Staff Reports Published:
(WISH Photo/Kevin Ratermann)
(WISH Photo/Kevin Ratermann)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two people are in custody after an investigation netted drugs and guns on the city’s south side Friday.

It happened just before 6:30 p.m. in the 3400 block of Carson Avenue after a detective determined a stolen vehicle was on the property.

After gaining entry to the home, the detective found a bag of suspected heroin in the residence.

Further search of the home found the following:

  • 10 grams of heroin
  • 6 grams of methamphetamine
  • Drug paraphernalia
  • $3,761 in cash
  • 3 guns
  • 1 ounce of methamphetamine

Kenneth Angel and Erica Thompson both face preliminary charges of dealing narcotics, possession of narcotics, possession of paraphernalia and maintaining a common nuisance.

South Side Drug Bust

Never miss another Facebook post from WISH-TV