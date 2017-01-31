Two arrested following south side drug bust

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two people are in custody after an investigation netted drugs and guns on the city’s south side Friday.
It happened just before 6:30 p.m. in the 3400 block of Carson Avenue after a detective determined a stolen vehicle was on the property.
After gaining entry to the home, the detective found a bag of suspected heroin in the residence.
Further search of the home found the following:
- 10 grams of heroin
- 6 grams of methamphetamine
- Drug paraphernalia
- $3,761 in cash
- 3 guns
- 1 ounce of methamphetamine
Kenneth Angel and Erica Thompson both face preliminary charges of dealing narcotics, possession of narcotics, possession of paraphernalia and maintaining a common nuisance.