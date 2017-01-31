Two arrested following south side drug bust

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two people are in custody after an investigation netted drugs and guns on the city’s south side Friday.

It happened just before 6:30 p.m. in the 3400 block of Carson Avenue after a detective determined a stolen vehicle was on the property.

After gaining entry to the home, the detective found a bag of suspected heroin in the residence.

Further search of the home found the following:

10 grams of heroin

6 grams of methamphetamine

Drug paraphernalia

$3,761 in cash

3 guns

1 ounce of methamphetamine

Kenneth Angel and Erica Thompson both face preliminary charges of dealing narcotics, possession of narcotics, possession of paraphernalia and maintaining a common nuisance.

South Side Drug Bust View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Erica Thompson (IMPD Photo) Kenneth Angel (IMPD Photo)

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...