American Airlines flight to Indianapolis makes emergency landing in Tenn.

ALCOA, Tenn. (WATE) – An American Airlines flight from North Carolina to Indianapolis had made an emergency landing in Tennessee Tuesday night.

McGhee Tyson Airport spokesperson Becky Huckaby says the flight landed just before 10 p.m. Huckaby did not know what caused the plane to land.

All passengers were able to get off safely. American Airlines says the plane and the scene have been cleared, but the plane will stay at the Knoxville airport overnight. All passengers will be put up at hotels at the airline’s expense.

