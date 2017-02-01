Fire leaves $50,000 in damage at Indy church

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis church is picking up the pieces after a fire Wednesday morning.

Flames broke out at Apostolic Assembly of the Faith in Christ Jesus, formerly called Bethany Temple Apostolic Church, just after 8:45 a.m.

The fire was brought under control in about 30 minutes.

Firefighters say the building was under construction and services were already scheduled to take place elsewhere.

The fire and smoke caused an estimated $50,000 in damage.

It’s unclear if the building had working smoke alarms, according to IFD.

No one was hurt.

Church Fire 1401 E Pleasant Run Pkwy S Dr pic.twitter.com/yykPUADNiZ — IFD NEWS (@IFD_NEWS) February 1, 2017

