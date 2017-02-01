NCAA first and second round tickets now on sale

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Tickets are now on sale for the preliminary rounds of the NCAA Men’s Championship.

Games will be held at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Friday, March 17 and Sunday, March 19.

“Indianapolis is excited to welcome back NCAA men’s basketball fans from across the country to kick-off March Madness with the first and second rounds at Bankers Life Fieldhouse,” said Ryan Vaughn, Indiana Sports Corp president. “Hoosiers know basketball and they are looking forward to taking part in the action all weekend.”

You can purchase tickets here.

