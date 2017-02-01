One in custody following west side drug bust

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person was arrested following a drug bust on the city’s west side on Tuesday.
The bust happened in the 100 block of North Sigsbee Street just after 11 a.m.
Authorities confiscated the following after conducting a search warrant on the residence:
- 3 grams of heroin
- marijuana
- undisclosed number of pills
- mossburg shotgun
- drug paraphernalia
31-year old Ryan Moran had to be taken to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital after allegedly swallowed some unknown substances during the search.
Moran faces preliminary charges of dealing narcotics, possession of narcotics, obstruction of justice and maintaining a common nuisance.