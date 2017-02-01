One in custody following west side drug bust

Ryan Moran (IMPD Photo)
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person was arrested following a drug bust on the city’s west side on Tuesday.

The bust happened in the 100 block of North Sigsbee Street just after 11 a.m.

Authorities confiscated the following after conducting a search warrant on the residence:

  • 3 grams of heroin
  • marijuana
  • undisclosed number of pills
  • mossburg shotgun
  • drug paraphernalia
(Photo Provided/IMPD)
31-year old Ryan Moran had to be taken to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital after allegedly swallowed some unknown substances during the search.

Moran faces preliminary charges of dealing narcotics, possession of narcotics, obstruction of justice and maintaining a common nuisance.

