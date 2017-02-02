Boone County Sheriff’s Office investigating home burglaries

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – An investigation is underway in Boone County after a string of home burglaries. They are happening in several parts of the county and officials say the cases may be connected.

The most recent break-in happened Wednesday. Deputies responded to three homes in Mechanicsburg, about eight miles north of Lebanon and a fourth home just south of Lebanon.

People living in Mechanicsburg say crime is rare in this area.

“It makes me kind of scared because this is a little neighborhood and it is just too close to home,” said Angie Gregory.

“I’m saddened, disappointed. Can’t be safe anywhere anymore,” said Rusty Voorhis.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office is investigating at least seven burglaries in the last two weeks.

Officials say they believe thieves are knocking on front doors to see if anyone is home, if there’s no answer they throw something through a window to break it and get inside. In most of these cases, the thieves are going after guns and prescription drugs.

Many people in the area say they will now be keeping an eye out for unfamiliar cars or people walking by homes. They plan to talk with their neighbors as well and report anything out of the ordinary to police.

“We can’t let this go unchecked. This should be one of their top priorities,” said Voorhis.

The sheriff’s office says they are stepping up patrols after these burglaries. Anyone with information is asked to contact them at 765-482-1412.

