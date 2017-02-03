Another Sunday liquor sales bill moving through Statehouse

INDIANAPOLIS Ind. (WISH) – Senate President Pro Tem David Long held a press conference Friday to touch on a few issues he said “might not be in the public eye at the moment.” Once again a Sunday liquor sales bill was brought up, and Senator Longs said it could make it to the floor at some point this session.

If you’re unfamiliar with the issue, the debate is over whether stores can sell beer, wine and liquor on Sundays. Indiana has a longstanding that has come up as a consumer issue the last few years. The House tried in 2015 and an amended bill came out of committee but died on the floor without a vote. A straight Sunday sales bill died in committee in 2016.

Long said during his conference Hoosiers aren’t offended by a Sunday alcohol law. People can buy wine, beer and liquor at restaurants, bars and other premises on Sundays but not to carry out of a store.

“I’m not sure something will move this year or not but by next year I hope it would,” said Long. “If not this year, I think it’s an obvious piece of low hanging fruit. It’s a consumer issue, buying habits have changed I don’t think the public is offended by a Sunday alcohol law.”

This year’s bill creates a supplemental dealer’s permit for Sunday sales. Liquor stores would not be required to obtain the permits. Senate bill 83 has been referred to Committee on Rules and Legislative Procedure.

