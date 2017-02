INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Family and friends gathered together Friday evening to remember a slain teenager.

They held a memorial service for 16-year-old Jaylan Murray near 46th and Arlington.

It was one year ago Friday, that Murray was found shot to death in a car in the 4400 block of Park Forest Court.

Murray was a student at Arlington High School where he played on the football team.

Murray’s killer has not been found.

