Man sentenced to 55 years for 2015 murder

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One man will spend the next 55 years behind bars for a 2015 murder.

According to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office, Keith Cornwell will spend 51 years of his sentence at the Indiana Department of Corrections. The remaining four years will served at the Marion Community Corrections.

Cornwell was found guilty in Jan. for the August 2015 murder of Ron Trahan.

The prosecutor’s office says after Trahan was murdered his body was buried in a mulch pile behind an abandoned building.

A pre-trial conference for Caleb Bixler, who has also been charged with murder in the case, is set for March 3.

