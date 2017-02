INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A big delivery was made Friday for some little ones at Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital.

The American Heart Associated delivered 200 red caps.

The hats will be given to all newborns during the month of February.

More than 2,500 hand knitted caps will be delivered around Indiana this month.

The Little Hats, Big Hearts program raises awareness about heart disease.

