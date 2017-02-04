Child severely burned in Madison Co. explosion

MADISON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – Authorities in Madison County are investigating after an explosion and fire at a residence Saturday morning.

According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, crews responded to a residence in the 7000 block of South County Road 25 East near Markleville just before 11 a.m for a call of a fire and explosion.

The Madison County Sheriff said an 11-year-old boy was badly burned as he attempted to light a gas heater. The child was transported to Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health by helicopter around noon.

At this time, the fire and explosion is not being investigated as criminal.

