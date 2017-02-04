Indianapolis Animal Care Services holds ‘Kitten Bowl’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indianapolis Animal Care Services is evening getting in on the excitement surrounding Sunday’s game.

They held a “Kitten Bowl” Saturday.

It was part of a nationwide cat adoption event.

Cats and kittens of all sizes were on sale for just $10 Saturday.

Each adopted cat went home with a goodie bag filled with treats, toys and food.

Shelters across the country were taking part.

The top three shelters with the most cat adoptions will be eligible for grant money.

