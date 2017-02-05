President Trump travel ban on hold, for now

There are new developments in the executive order that was signed by President Trump a week ago.

An appeal filed by the U.S. Justice Department Saturday night was denied by the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals early Sunday morning.

In that appeal, the Justice Department asked to put a hold on a judge’s decision that temporarily halted some points of the president’s executive order. The reason for the ban is to create stronger measures to prevent domestic terror threats, but it has not come without a lot of controversy.

The order would ban citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States for 90 days and refugees for 120 days. It also would indefinitely halt refugees who come from Syria.

Some people say a halt on the executive order would pose a threat to the country and question the president’s national security judgement as it relates to immigration.

Others say that enacting a ban like this would create immediate and irreparable injury for those people impacted.

The notice of appeal has generated a case number, meaning the Justice Department will have to file motions if they want anything done.

“They’re going to have to file a motion to either stay or motion to reverse or rid of mandamus to take some of the judge’s authority away in a sense,” said Rory Little, the former associate deputy attorney general under Janet Reno.

The denial ensures the enforcement nationwide travel ban will remain on hold.

The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals encourages both parties to file legal briefs before a decision is made.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...