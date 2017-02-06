1 arrested after stolen car crashes, downs power lines in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — One person has been arrested after police say the driver of a stolen car crashed into a utility pole, downing power lines and causing damage to nearby vehicles.

Keith Wilson, 27, of Riverdale, Illinois, faces preliminary charges that include: operating a vehicle while intoxicated, leaving the scene of a property damage crash, resisting law enforcement and auto theft.

Around 12:45 a.m. early Sunday morning officers from the Lafayette Police Department found an overturned car in the 3200 block of Union Street, where it had hit a utility pole, causing power lines to fall across the roadway and damage a Tippecanoe County ambulance, as well as several vehicles at a nearby car dealership.

They identified the suspect, who fled the scene, as the driver and were able to apprehend him. After further investigation, police determined that the overturned car had been stolen from a business in the 300 block of North Earl Avenue just prior to the crash.

Wilson has been taken to the Tippecanoe County Jail.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...