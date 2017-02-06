Diabetes becomes one of America’s most expensive diseases

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The cost to treat diabetes really adds up, Jane King at the Nasdaq reports.

According to the American Diabetes Association, diabetes has become one of America’s most expensive diseases.

In terms of personal health care spending, diabetes tops the nation’s list of 155 chronic conditions, hitting $101.4 billion in 2013.

The average medical expenditures for people with diabetes are an estimated 2.3 times higher than for those without it.

The cost of insulin has soared in the past 20 years as well.

