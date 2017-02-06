Owen Co. school bus-semitrailer crash sends 12 to hospitals

FREEDOM, Ind. (AP) — Indiana State Police say a semitrailer-school bus collision in southwestern Indiana injured at least 11 students and their bus driver.

Police say the crash happened about 8 a.m. Monday on U.S. 231 in Owen County sent 12 passengers to hospitals for treatment of glass cuts and head, chest and arm pain. Seventy-year-old bus driver Verl Keith of Spencer was treated for hand and head injuries.

Police say the Spencer-Owen Community Schools bus carried 31 passengers ages 7-17.

Police say the semitrailer driven by 35-year-old Christopher Lee Reinhardt of Terre Haute went left of center, struck the front of the bus and skidded down the entire left side of the bus, sending it off the highway.

Reinhardt was cited for driving left of center and driving too fast for road conditions.

