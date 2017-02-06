Pres. Trump takes aim at ‘fake news’ negative polls

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCMH/AP) — In his latest Twitter tirade, President Donald Trump calls any negative polls “fake news.”

“Any negative polls are fake news, just like the CNN, ABC, NBC polls in the election. Sorry, people want border security and extreme vetting,” Trump wrote in his first tweet of the day.

Trump would then follow it up with “I call my own shots, largely based on an accumulation of data, and everyone knows it. Some FAKE NEWS media, in order to marginalize, lies!”

It’s unclear what prompted Trump’s early morning tweets on Monday.

The New York Times released an unflattering portrait of Trump’s nights at the White House, suggesting Trump spends much of his time watching cable news and wasn’t fully briefed before signing an executive order elevating Stephen Bannon to the National Security Council.

