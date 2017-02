INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police say officers have made arrests in an alleged crime spree.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department sent a tweet early Tuesday morning, saying officers have taken three people into custody in connection with multiple robberies in the area of 38th Street and Mitthoeffer Road.

The suspects may be linked to “earlier shootings,” according to the tweet.

Police are expected to release more details by the end of Tuesday morning.

IMPDNOW: 3 in custody ref multiple robberies near 38/Mitthoeffer. Possible link to earlier shootings. Details will be released later this AM — IMPD (@IMPD_News) February 7, 2017

