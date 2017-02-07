If you live in these 10 zip codes, you can get free vaccines for your dog.

(WISH) – The Eiteljorg Museum and Nina Mason Pulliam Charitable Trust are offering free vaccines for dogs in 10 zip codes.

The free vaccines are happening at the IndyHumane Animal Welfare Center located at 456 North Holmes Avenue.

To be eligible for the free vaccines, you must live in the following zip codes:

46203

46201

46221

46241

46222

46218

46227

46226

46219

46205

The vaccines start on March 1 and are every Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. The free vaccines last until funding runs out.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...