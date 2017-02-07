Police: ‘Bad batch of heroin’ may be responsible for 3 deaths, 13 overdoses in Muncie

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — Muncie police are investigating after 13 overdoses and three overdose deaths occurred this past weekend.

According to Muncie Police Chief Joseph Winkle, the overdoses occurred between midnight last Friday, Feb. 3, and midnight this past Sunday.

While the cases are still under investigation, Winkle said it could be related to a particular supply of heroin:

We think there’s bad batch of heroin, whether or not it’s been cut with something … to have such a huge number in a short time, we think someone’s been selling a bad batch.”

Winkle says the department will continue to work those cases, and trying to tie them together to determine if the problem has one source.

24-Hour News 8 will continue to follow this investigation.

