Two in custody for drugs following arrest warrant

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One man is in custody after authorities executed an arrest warrant Wednesday.

34-year old Cory Critchfield was arrested for violating probation at a residence in the 1800 block of Ashbury Street.

During the warrant, a large amount of drugs and paraphernalia was found at the residence. Authorities found 130 grams of marijuana and 195 Xanax pills. A substantial amount of drug paraphernalia used to take in the drugs was also found.

19-year old Jacob Skaggs was taken into custody in connection with the drugs found at the home.

