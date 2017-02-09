Carroll Co. sheriff: Woman, infant possibly struck by car on county road

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a 19-year-old woman and an infant were injured on County Road 100 North Wednesday night.

Sheriff Tobe Leazenby said deputies are still investigating what happened, but the two may have been hit by a car. It appears they were out of their own vehicle at the time.

Both the woman and the baby were taken to a hospital for treatment. Their conditions were not available late Wednesday night.

This investigation is ongoing.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...