Colts release LB D’Qwell Jackson after three seasons

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts have cut dies with linebacker D’Qwell Jackson.

Jackson played in 44 games with Colts after joining the team in 2014. His previous seven years had been spent in Cleveland.

Jackson missed four games in the 2016 season due to a suspension. He was also arrested in 2015 after a scuffle in a parking lot in Washington, D.C.

“D’Qwell is a consummate professional,” said head coach Chuck Pagano. “The way he approaches the game is second to none. His leadership and mentorship provided a valuable example for the younger players on this team. We are grateful for all of his contributions to the organization and wish him the best.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...