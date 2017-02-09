Greenwood mayor delivers State of the City Address

GREENWOOD (WISH) — Greenwood’s mayor says “exciting” plans are in the works for the city’s future. Mayor Mark Myers outlined those plans during his State of the City Address Thursday afternoon.

The mayor said the city’s finances are helping them bring new things that are both needed and wanted in Greenwood. Between its general and rainy day funds, there’s more than $11 million. That’s a more than 50 percent increase in balances since Myers took office six years ago.

A crowd of business leaders and community members gathered to show support to Myers at the Valle Vista Golf Course and Conference Center. The mayor began by applauding the city’s financial position.

“By making painful cuts early in our administration, and continuing to live within our means, Greenwood’s balance sheet has completely transformed,” said Myers.

Solid finances means investing in the four things Myers says makes Greenwood a success; public safety, infrastructure, quality of life and economic development.

Myers started by expanding on public safety. The Greenwood Police Department will undergo a multi million dollar makeover next year. But, it’s not all good news. The city is still trying to find funds to hire new officers.

“For a city this size, the city runs on a very small amount of man power,” said Greenwood Assistant Police Chief Matt Fillenwarth.

Drivers saw changes in 2016 with the Worthsville Road exit opening off I-65. Myers said he expects Worthsville Road will expand east, a new round about will be built and road paving projects will all begin in 2017.

The mayor praised the newly renovated Community Center, the Aquatic Center which saw more than 90,000 visitors last summer, city parks and splash pads for contributing to a better quality of life.

Economic development has been a focus for Myers. Wurth Service Supply is building its $11.5 million North American headquarters in Greenwood. The mayor also pointed to several projects including the downtown facade makeover.

“More deals are in the works. 2017 is shaping up to be a transformative year for commercial development throughout all of Greenwood,” Myers said.

Myers also announced plans for expanding the Old City Park near Mrs. Curl. He said visitors can expect a walking path to Mrs. Curl, trails, more parking and a new road.

