Indiana State Fairgrounds welcomes ‘Indy Winter Classic All-Breed Dog Show’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A big dog show will be held at the Indiana State Fairgrounds Thursday through Sunday.

The show is called “Indy Winter Classic All-Breed Dog Show” and will be held in the West Pavilion.

The Hoosier and Central Indiana Kennel Clubs said more than 2,300 dogs and 150 different breeds will be at the show this year.

The event is free on Thursday, but it’s $7 at the door and $5 for parking Friday through Sunday.

Children under 12 are free, as well as military, fire, police and all fire responders.

