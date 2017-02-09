Man convicted in IU student’s murder pleads not guilty in rape case

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — A man convicted for the murder of Indiana University student Hannah Wilson has pleaded not guilty in connection with a rape case.

Messel was convicted in 2016 for the murder of Wilson. Police say that details during his murder trial prompted a victim to come forward to discuss similarities.

He pleaded not guilty in Monroe County court on Tuesday.

Police say they connected Messel to the 2012 rape case through DNA evidence. The victim said Messel beat her up and then sexually assaulted her.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...