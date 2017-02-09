School bus crashes in Lafayette; 8 children injured

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Eight children were sent to the hospital after a school bus crashed in Lafayette Thursday morning.

The crash happened near Salem and Ninth streets about 8 a.m.

According to Lafayette School Corporation Superintendent Les Huddle, a dump truck owned by Lawn and Shrub, Inc. out of Lafayette ran a red light and struck an LSC bus carrying 33 students bound for Miller Elementary School.

Eight children were taken to area hospitals with minor injuries. The other 25 students were picked up by another bus and taken to Miller Elementary.

The LSC bus will be out of service, but Huddle says the school corporation has extra buses to fill the void.

