Traffic stop leads to drug bust, two in custody

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two men are in custody following a traffic stop that led to the confiscation of drugs on Wednesday.
The stop was conducted just after 4 p.m. in the 2500 block of North Sherman Drive where authorities confiscated over 84 grams of suspected cocaine, 68 grams of suspected powdered cocaine, seven suspected Oxycontin pills,two handguns and $1,400.
Both 26-year old Corey Taylor and 31-year old Edriese Phillips were arrested following the stop. They were both charged with dealing and possession of cocaine and possession of a controlled substance.
