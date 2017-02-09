Traffic stop leads to drug bust, two in custody

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two men are in custody following a traffic stop that led to the confiscation of drugs on Wednesday.

The stop was conducted just after 4 p.m. in the 2500 block of North Sherman Drive where authorities confiscated over 84 grams of suspected cocaine, 68 grams of suspected powdered cocaine, seven suspected Oxycontin pills,two handguns and $1,400.

Both 26-year old Corey Taylor and 31-year old Edriese Phillips were arrested following the stop. They were both charged with dealing and possession of cocaine and possession of a controlled substance.

Taylor also faces charges of being a serious violent felon in possession of a handgun.

