Fast food worker’s kind act brings smile to child’s face

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) – A Speedway McDonald’s worker’s recent kind act brought a smile to a child’s face.

According to McDonald’s, 7-year-old Leif Kandel, who is autistic, and his mother, Bonnie Kandel, entered the McDonald’s location on Feb. 6 and asked about a particular toy that comes with a happy meal.

A worker informed the Kandels that they were out of stock of that particular toy. However, 16-year-old Ta’Qualliyia Patterson overheard the conversation. She then asked her manager and removed the toy in the display case and handed it to the child.

Patterson, who attends Ben Davis High School, said seeing the child’s reaction was priceless.

“It made me feel happy,” said Patterson. “Seeing him excited and knowing that I made him smile, it made my day.”

