Whitestown PD Chief urging harsher punishment for crimes against police

WHITESTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — Leaders in Whitestown are striking back after a rash of vandalism targeted at police officers.

This week the town council passed a resolution that pushes for harsher punishments for those convicted of crimes against law enforcement.

A week ago vandals struck a nerve with leaders of Whitestown.

Detectives are working to find those responsible.

“There has not been an arrest in that case yet. It’s an ongoing investigation,” he said.

The town council has been working on a resolution to support the men and women in blue.

“It was a unanimous vote by the council, most of the council members spoke out in favor of it, denouncing the cowardly attack that occurred,” he said.

“It makes you feel very comfortable, proud that the community, the elected officials, that the legislature would consider the safety of our public safety teams at high priority,” Town Manager, Dax Norton said.

The resolution will be sent to state lawmakers urging them to increase penalties for those who commit crimes like this.

Anderson doesn’t think the current criminal mischief punishments are harsh enough.

“Damage to public safety vehicles as well as homes of public safety officials,” he said, “They could be looking at 60 to 90 days of incarceration and up to a fine of $1,000. I don’t necessarily think that’s enough, that wouldn’t even cover I believe the damage to our vehicles and our officers’ homes.”

The men are taking the resolution to the Statehouse in the coming weeks.

The police chief is also working with a local home improvement store to get a large donation of blue lights for residents to put on their homes to show support for police.

Those will be handed out for free sometime this month.

