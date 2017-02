INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One person has been killed in a single vehicle accident on the city’s east side.

The accident happened in the 800 block of North Shortridge Road just after 5 p.m. Saturday.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the driver of the vehicle, the only occupant, was killed.

The name of the driver and the cause of the accident have not been released.

This story will be updated once more information becomes available.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...