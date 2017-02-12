2 taken to hospital following I-69 crash in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Two people were taken to the hospital Saturday evening following a crash in Madison County.

Authorities said it happened just after 10 p.m. on I-69 near mile marker 218.

According to reports, Tyler Leboeuf was heading southbound when his vehicle entered the median and rolled into the northbound lane. His vehicle struck Jada Storms, who was driving a 2016 Kia Sol.

Both drivers were taken to St. Vincent Anderson Regional Health Hospital to treat their wounds. Leboeuf suffered injuries to his hand and lacerations, while Storms suffered multiple fractures to her arms and legs, possible internal injuries and was unconscious.

The cause for the accident is still being investigated.

